In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.99 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3