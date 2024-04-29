In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Polo
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.99 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3