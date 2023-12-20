In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 17.74 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less