Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch cng [2021-2026] Polo Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.1 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 26.99 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.