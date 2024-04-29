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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch cng [2021-2026] Yaris
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 7.1 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage26.99 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders34

Filters
Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Pure iCNG
₹7.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3230 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
210 litres476
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres42
Length
3827 mm4425
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2550
Height
1615 mm1495
Width
1742 mm1730
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / White-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,27,41310,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
7,29,9909,16,000
RTO
61,99964,150
Insurance
34,92440,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,78421,959

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