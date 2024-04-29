In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Yaris
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.99 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|3
|4