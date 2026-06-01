Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch cng [2021-2026] Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 7.1 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 26.99 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.