Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2 Revotron
|VVT
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,01,156
|₹8,45,028
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,09,000
|₹7,49,000
|RTO
|₹51,540
|₹53,940
|Insurance
|₹40,116
|₹41,588
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,219
|₹18,162