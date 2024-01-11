In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch CNG and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch CNG and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less