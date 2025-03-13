In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.99 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3