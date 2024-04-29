Punch CNG [2021-2026] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch cng [2021-2026] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 7.1 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 26.99 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.