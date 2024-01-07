In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less