Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsPunch CNG vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Punch CNG vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Punch CNG and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron2.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3230 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,01,15617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
7,09,00014,99,400
RTO
51,5401,94,375
Insurance
40,11673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,21937,990

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Tata Punch EV has five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
    Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch
    7 Jan 2024
    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     