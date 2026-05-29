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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Virtus
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.0L TSI
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km936 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.05 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Length
3993 mm4561 mm
Width
1811 mm1752 mm
Height
1606 mm1507 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm179 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1173 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres521 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoOptional
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
34
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
48
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBeige/Black
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00311,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00010,70,900
RTO
16,0001,17,420
Insurance
67,5037,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02425,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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