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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Vento
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1L TSI
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km972.95
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.2
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Length
3993 mm4390
Width
1811 mm1699
Height
1606 mm1467
Wheelbase
2498 mm2553
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1134
Doors
5 Doors4
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
350 litres494
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
11
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Years)
34
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
-Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
NoDigital Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
44
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
CD Player
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00311,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0009,99,900
RTO
16,00076,323
Insurance
67,50343,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02424,078
Expert Rating
-

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