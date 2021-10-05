Nexon EV Prime vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Vento Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge - Mileage - 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 9 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.