In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-