Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.0L TSI
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km905
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00311,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00010,49,000
RTO
16,0001,11,290
Insurance
67,50337,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02425,764
Expert Reviews
