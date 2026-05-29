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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.0L TSI
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutRear twist beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.05 m
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Length
3993 mm1760 mm
Width
1811 mm4221 mm
Height
1606 mm1612 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
350 litres385 Litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Rear Armrest
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00312,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00010,99,900
RTO
16,0001,20,620
Insurance
67,50339,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02427,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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