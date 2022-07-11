|Top Speed
|120 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.9 seconds
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|127 bhp 245 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|312 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|No
|Battery
|30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Battery Charging
|9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹15,83,003
|₹10,21,641
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,99,000
|₹9,16,000
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹64,150
|Insurance
|₹67,503
|₹40,991
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹34,024
|₹21,959