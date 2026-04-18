In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Yaris
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-