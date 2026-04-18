Nexon EV Prime vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Yaris Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge - Mileage - 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1496 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Charging Time 9 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.