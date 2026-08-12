In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-