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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge950 km/charge
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds12.4 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km950 km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Length
3993 mm4365 mm
Width
1811 mm1795 mm
Height
1606 mm1645 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2600 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres373 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
42
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00312,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00011,31,000
RTO
16,0001,25,730
Insurance
67,50312,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02427,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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