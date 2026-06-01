Nexon EV Prime vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge - Mileage - 17 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 9 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.