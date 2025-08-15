In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-