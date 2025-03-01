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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km923 km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.2 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
3993 mm4460 mm
Width
1811 mm1735 mm
Height
1606 mm1690 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2740 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Driver-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
-No
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
Display
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
4-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00311,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0009,79,000
RTO
16,00081,160
Insurance
67,50351,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02423,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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