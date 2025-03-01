In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Rumion
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-