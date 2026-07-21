In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-