In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-