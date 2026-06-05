Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time 9 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.