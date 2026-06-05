hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2694 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack2TR-FE
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
3993 mm4735
Width
1811 mm1830
Height
1606 mm1795
Wheelbase
2498 mm2750
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1730
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
44
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
CD Player
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00320,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00017,18,000
RTO
16,0001,87,800
Insurance
67,50397,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02443,073
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh
12 Jul 2022
Lamborghini Revuelto SV unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited to 1,963 units
Lamborghini Revuelto SV unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited to 1,963 units
15 Aug 2026
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup
3 Oct 2022
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
19 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers