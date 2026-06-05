In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-