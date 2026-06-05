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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Innova crysta
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-9 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2393 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
3993 mm4735 mm
Width
1811 mm1830 mm
Height
1606 mm1795 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2750 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1730 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres447 L
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
-Yes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-No
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46 Speakers
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00323,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00019,72,000
RTO
16,0002,62,500
Insurance
67,5031,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02450,349

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