hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars Nexon EV Prime vs Glanza

Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Glanza
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km827 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres4.9 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
3993 mm3990 mm
Width
1811 mm1745 mm
Height
1606 mm1500 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2520 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg920 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres318 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
4No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack / Blue
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,0037,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0006,39,300
RTO
16,00059,230
Insurance
67,50337,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02415,836

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Models such as the Glanza and Hyryder continue to contribute to stable sales growth at Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota sales rise 3% in July 2025 as new Glanza and Hyryder variants gain market traction
2 Aug 2025
Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh
12 Jul 2022
Lamborghini Revuelto SV unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited to 1,963 units
Lamborghini Revuelto SV unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited to 1,963 units
15 Aug 2026
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup
3 Oct 2022
The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025
Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now
19 Aug 2025
Tesla is all-set to launch in the Indian market. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more
12 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers