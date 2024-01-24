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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Tigor ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge315 km/charge
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh26 kWh
Charging Time9 Hrs9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side View Left
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds12.63 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm74 bhp, 170 Nm
Driving Range
312 Km315 km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3993 mm3993 mm
Width
1811 mm1677 mm
Height
1606 mm1532 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2450 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm172 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1235 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres316 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000125000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
4No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyLight Grey & Black
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00312,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00012,49,000
RTO
16,00010,730
Insurance
67,50335,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02427,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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