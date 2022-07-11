HT Auto
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
120 Kmph120
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds12.63
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm74 bhp 170 Nm
Driving Range
312 Km306
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00312,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00011,99,000
RTO
16,0006,230
Insurance
67,50334,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02426,648
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

