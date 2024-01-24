In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)