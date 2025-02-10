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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Tigor
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packRevotron 1.2 L
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km711
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.1
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3993 mm3993
Width
1811 mm1677
Height
1606 mm1532
Wheelbase
2498 mm2450
Ground Clearance
205 mm170
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1003
Doors
5 Doors4
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
350 litres419
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
12500075000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
NoDigital Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
44
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
CD Player
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyLight Grey and Slate
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,0036,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0005,54,990
RTO
16,00022,199.6
Insurance
67,50334,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02413,157
Expert Rating
-

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