In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tiago NRG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|-