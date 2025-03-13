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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tiago NRG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Tiago nrg
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.2L Revotron
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km703 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres4.9 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
Length
3993 mm3802 mm
Width
1811 mm1677 mm
Height
1606 mm1537 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2400 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm181 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1006 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres242 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
48
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Armrest
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,0038,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0007,19,990
RTO
16,00059,399
Insurance
67,50340,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02417,633

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