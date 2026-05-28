Nexon EV Prime vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge 250-315 km/charge Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh 19.2 kWh Charging Time 9 Hrs 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.