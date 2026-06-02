Nexon EV Prime vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Safari [2021-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge - Mileage - 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 9 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.