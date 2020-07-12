Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds11.65
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km807
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00014,99,400
RTO
16,0001,94,375
Insurance
67,50373,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02437,990

