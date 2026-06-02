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HomeCompare Cars Nexon EV Prime vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Safari [2021-2023]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side View Left
Rear Left View
Front View
Taillight
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds11.65
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km807
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres11.6
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Length
3993 mm4661
Width
1811 mm1894
Height
1606 mm1786
Wheelbase
2498 mm2741
Ground Clearance
205 mm205
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1825
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres447
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No4 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Third
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
4No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
CD Player
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyGrey / Black
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,00317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00014,99,400
RTO
16,0001,94,375
Insurance
67,50373,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02437,990
Expert Rating
-

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