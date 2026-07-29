Nexon EV Prime vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range 312 km/charge 315-421 km/charge Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh 25 kWh Charging Time 9 Hrs 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.