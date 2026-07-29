In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|nexon ev prime
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|312 km/charge
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)