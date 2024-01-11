Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Punch CNG

In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Punch CNG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,

Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.2 Revotron
Fuel Type
ElectricCNG
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,0038,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0007,09,000
RTO
16,00051,540
Insurance
67,50340,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02417,219

