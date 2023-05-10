In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-