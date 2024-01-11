Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km923 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12311,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00010,29,000
RTO
20,0001,14,900
Insurance
77,62351,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23925,713

