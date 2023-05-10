In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-