In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-