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HomeCompare CarsNexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2694 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Charging Time15 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor2TR-FE
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Width
1811 mm1830
Length
3993 mm4735
Height
1616 mm1795
Wheelbase
2498 mm2750
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1730
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+4
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
CD Player
NoNo
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12320,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00017,18,000
RTO
20,0001,87,800
Insurance
77,62397,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23943,073
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
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