Nexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 17.74 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range 453 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 40.5 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time 15 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.