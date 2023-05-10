In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-