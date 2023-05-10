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Tata Nexon EV Max vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Innova crysta
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge-
Mileage-9 kmpl
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2393 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time15 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Width
1811 mm1830 mm
Length
3993 mm4735 mm
Height
1616 mm1795 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2750 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1730 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
350 litres447 L
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
2-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6 Speakers
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12323,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00019,72,000
RTO
20,0002,62,500
Insurance
77,6231,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23950,349

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Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
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