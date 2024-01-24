hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsNexon EV Max vs Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Tigor ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge315 km/charge
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh26 kWh
Charging Time15 Hrs9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Tata Nexon EV Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds12.63 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm74 bhp, 170 Nm
Driving Range
437 Km315 km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph120 kmph
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Width
1811 mm1677 mm
Length
3993 mm3993 mm
Height
1616 mm1532 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2450 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm172 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1235 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres316 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
21
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Cornering Headlights
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
6+No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyLight Grey & Black
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12312,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00012,49,000
RTO
20,00010,730
Insurance
77,62335,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23927,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range
17 Apr 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers