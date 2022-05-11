|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9 seconds
|12.63
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|141 bhp 250 Nm
|74 bhp 170 Nm
|Driving Range
|437 Km
|306
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|No
|Battery
|40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Battery Charging
|15 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Range
|437 km
|306 km
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|80 kmph
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹18,72,123
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,74,000
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹20,000
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹77,623
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,239
|₹26,648