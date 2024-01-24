In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)