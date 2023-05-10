Nexon EV Max vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Safari [2021-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 17.74 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 453 km/charge - Mileage - 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 40.5 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 15 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.