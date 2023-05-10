In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-