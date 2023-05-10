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Tata Nexon EV Max vs Tata Safari

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Safari, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Safari Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Safari
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge-
Mileage-14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time15 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motorHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 65 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 65 R17
Width
1811 mm1922 mm
Length
3993 mm4668 mm
Height
1616 mm1795 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2741 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres420 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
21
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearHalogen
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
6+No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyAsh Grey
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12315,37,334
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00013,29,000
RTO
20,0001,44,900
Insurance
77,62362,934
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23933,043
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range
17 Apr 2023
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
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2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
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The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
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