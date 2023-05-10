In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)