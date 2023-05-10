Nexon EV Max vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 17.74 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range 453 km/charge 315-421 km/charge Battery Capacity 40.5 kwh 25 kWh Charging Time 15 Hrs 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.