Nexon EV Max vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max nexon ev prime Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 17.74 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 453 km/charge 312 km/charge Battery Capacity 40.5 kwh 30.2 kwh Charging Time 15 Hrs 9 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.