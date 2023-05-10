In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|9 Hrs