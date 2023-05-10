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Tata Nexon EV Max vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max nexon ev prime
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge 312 km/charge
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh30.2 kwh
Charging Time15 Hrs9 Hrs

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon EV Max Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds9.9 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm127 bhp 245 Nm
Driving Range
437 Km312 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Width
1811 mm1811 mm
Length
3993 mm3993 mm
Height
1616 mm1606 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2498 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm205 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1400 kg
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres350 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
21
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
OptionalOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Warranty (Years)
33
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+4
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
CD Player
NoNo
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack and Grey
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00014,99,000
RTO
20,00016,000
Insurance
77,62367,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23934,024

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
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10 May 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
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Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
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Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
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