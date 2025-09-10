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Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Vento
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Range312.0-
Mileage-16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time8.5 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Parking Camera Display
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
312972.95
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.14-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
39934390
Wheelbase
24982553
Kerb Weight
14001134
Height
16061467
Width
18111699
Bootspace
350494
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78011,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,0009,99,900
RTO
6,23076,323
Insurance
60,05043,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50524,078
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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