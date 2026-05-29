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Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range312.0-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time8.5 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
312-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.14-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
39931760 mm
Wheelbase
24982651 mm
Kerb Weight
1400-
Height
16061612 mm
Width
18114221 mm
Bootspace
350385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00010,99,900
RTO
6,2301,20,620
Insurance
60,05039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50527,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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Latest Videos

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