In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Polo
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-