Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Polo Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Range 312.0 - Mileage - 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 8.5 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.