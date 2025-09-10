Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Yaris Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Range 312.0 - Mileage - 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1496 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Charging Time 8.5 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.