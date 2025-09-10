In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Yaris
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-