In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-