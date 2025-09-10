Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Range 312.0 - Mileage - 17 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 8.5 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.