In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-