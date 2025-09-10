Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range 312.0 - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time 8.5 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.