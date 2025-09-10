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HomeCompare CarsNexon EV [2020-2023] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Range312.0-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2694 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Charging Time8.5 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack2TR-FE
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
312-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.14-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.4
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
39934735
Wheelbase
24982750
Kerb Weight
14001730
Height
16061795
Width
18111830
Bootspace
350-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
55
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78020,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00017,18,000
RTO
6,2301,87,800
Insurance
60,05097,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50543,073
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
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The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
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  News

Latest Videos

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