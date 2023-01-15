HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
312-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.14-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78023,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00019,99,000
RTO
6,2302,49,875
Insurance
60,0501,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50550,670
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

