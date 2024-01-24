In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)