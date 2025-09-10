Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range 312.0 250-315 km/charge Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh 19.2 kWh Charging Time 8.5 Hrs 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.