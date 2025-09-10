In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)