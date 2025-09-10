In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-