Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 312.0 - Mileage - 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 8.5 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.